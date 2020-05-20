The June 15 meeting of the Davies County-Owensboro-McLean Retired Teachers has been canceled due to health concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus. The organization said it will provide an update about the September meeting at a later date.
Retired teachers cancel June meeting
