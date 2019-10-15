When he was working as a director making television commercials and music videos, Bill Russ had a revelation.
Russ, a Chicago native who had studied film and television at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, had just cashed a very nice paycheck for directing a car commercial.
"I remember walking into the parking lot of the bank and just feeling empty about it," Russ said. "That was one of those moments when I looked at my life and I thought, 'Why am I here?'"
Russ had been working part-time as a motivational speaker called "Retro Bill." After the revelation in the bank parking lot, Russ decided to be a motivational speaker for children full-time.
On Tuesday afternoon, Russ, as Retro Bill, was speaking before hundreds of students at Estes Elementary. With his Elvis pompadour, colorful clothes, props and vocal sound effects, Russ encouraged the students to be good citizens, to not stand by quietly when others are bullied and to be themselves.
"Life is a game," Russ told the students. "Play by the rules, have fun and play as a team."
Russ, who regularly works with D.A.R.E. and has been in D.A.R.E. safety videos shown in the U.S. and Canada, was brought to town by the Owensboro Police Department with assistance by Independence Bank.
"He puts on a great show," said Kevin Kabalen, security officer for asset protection at Independence Bank. "... My son saw it two years ago, and he still brings stuff up (from the show) to my attention."
Sgt. Courtney Yerington, one of OPD's D.A.R.E. officers, said Russ' presentation as Retro Bill reinforces concepts students have in school by presenting them in an entertaining way.
"I hope they learn how to treat their fellow students, and it stamps out the bullying that happens in schools," Yerington said. "He said it best: The little things matter. Every little thing you do matters."
After the show, Russ signed "Retro Bill" autographs and chatted with students who stopped by to talk about the presentation. Teaching messages about being respectful and being kind are personal, Russ said.
"I was bullied as a kid ... I was determined to grow up and be an entertaining speaker, to capture the attention of kids, while instilling real values.
"In my 20 years of doing this, I have children come up to me crying" to talk about their troubles, Russ said. "I'm a safe conduit" for kids to talk, and he can relay the information and find help for them, Russ said.
Prompting at least one student be kinder, forgive, let go of a grudge, to seek help when they need it and to be respectful makes a difference, Russ said.
"My biggest thing is, 'Don't leave the same boy or girl as when (the presentation started),'" Russ said. "'Leave a little bit changed.'"
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
