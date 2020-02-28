Rita Smith loved going to school as a child. But after going legally blind at a young age, she said that joy lessened and she eventually dropped out.
It was a decision she always regretted.
Following a successful cornea transplant, Smith was able to see again and made the decision to continue her education.
She is one of more than 100 people that have been impacted by Madisonville Community College’s Adult Centers for Educational Excellence, which offers an offsite class at the Nortonville Community Center. The class is led by Course Director and Nortonville City Councilwoman Kristal Stanley.
Smith travels to and from Dawson Springs for each class, which meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. She wants to obtain her GED for herself, but more importantly, her grandchildren.
They asked her why she doesn’t have her diploma. Smith said she had to stop schooling after losing her vision.
“I always enjoyed school as a kid,” she said. “So, when I met Kristal, she was always supportive. If you missed class, she was there saying, ‘Hey, where were you at?’ I enjoy coming.”
Through MCC, Smith is not only preparing for the GED test but has also become EKG certified. Her goal, after the GED, is to go into the medical field.
“After I get my diploma, I want to go somewhere I can use my EKG certification, like the clinic or the hospital,” she said. “It’s always interested me.”
She said returning to her studies has served as motivation to accomplish her goals.
“I’ve put my mind to it, and I’m going to do it,” she said. “Coming to this class is awesome, it’s the best decision you can make, it will change your life. This has made a big difference in my life.”
