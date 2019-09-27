Behind the downtown Hampton Inn, a massive blue-and-white-striped tent consumes a grassy lot along the riverfront.
Come this evening, however, Pleasant Valley Community Church will use the tent from 7 to 9 p.m. to host Revival on the River — 2019 Owensboro Tent Meeting.
The tent was erected Wednesday, taking about six hours to configure. Its capacity is around 800 people but more than that are expected, according to the Rev. Jamus Edwards, PVCC’s pastor of preaching and vision.
“We’re not so much worried about having enough people show up; we’re more worried about having enough room,” Edwards said.
Edwards added that having the tent revival downtown was purposeful.
“The vision is to bring hope to our city,” Edwards said. “The riverfront is the epicenter of our community; this is where people gather and congregate. So we want to take the most important message in the world to the most important, strategic place in our city to proclaim Jesus as the Way, the Truth and the Life.”
After the tent was set up, there was plenty of curiosity from people strolling by it on the riverwalk.
“It’s either the circus or it’s Jesus — one or the other,” said Edwards about people’s reactions to the tent. “… It has been an attention-getter and that’s what we want.”
Among the curious were Forrest Taylor and Charles Mattingly who were walking together on the riverfront.
Mattingly said he was glad to see the throwback tent revival returning.
“They used to have tent meetings a lot, but I haven’t seen one in a long time,” Mattingly said. “I think it’s good and needs to come back.”
For PVCC, whose church is at 800 Pleasant Valley Road, this will be its first time hosting a tent meeting.
Edwards said the tent revival will be open to anyone and will be led by PVCC’s pastoral and worship teams.
“There’s just something historical about how God has used the old-fashioned tent meetings,” Edwards said.
PVCC has been planning the tent revival for about a year. More than 100 volunteers will be there to help with the service.
Edwards said the plan is also to baptize people on the spot. The church purchased 300 baptism outfits and towels to accommodate anyone who chooses to be baptized.
“If people want to get baptized and they don’t have clothes, we’re going to have changing stations with a new set of clothes,” Edwards said.
PVCC will have seating available, but it’s encouraging people to also bring lawn chairs to sit outside the tent.
“We’re going to do it one night this year, and depending on how this goes, we may come back next year and go multiple nights,” Edwards said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
