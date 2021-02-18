Rice Agri-Marketing in Livermore is hosting fundraisers to support Friends of Sinners and Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.
The fundraisers are scheduled for Feb. 26.
“This fundraiser could benefit two nonprofits greatly,” said Friends of Sinners Development Director Jordan Wilson. “Not only can the community come get some food and donate blood, but this is a great opportunity to learn about Friends of Sinners. We are an effective ministry and Western Kentucky is a better place because of it.”
The fundraiser will run from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Rice Agri-Marketing, 720 U.S. 431 in Livermore, where coffee and danish will be served. The WKRBC Bloodmobile will be present and accepting blood donations. Friends of Sinners’ staff and clients will be present to share testimonies of previous drug addictions.
The fundraiser will move to Bellevue Baptist Church, at 4950 Kentucky 56 in Owensboro, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
According to Wilson, Jeff Rice, the founder of Rice Agri-Marketing, was the one who contacted Friends of Sinners and WKRBC. Rice said Friends of Sinners was not able to have its annual banquet this year, which is one of the reasons he decided to reach out.
“I know they’ve helped a lot of people find Christ, and in that, it changed their lives,” Rice said. “They were able to overcome their addictions and get back with their families, as well as find jobs.”
“I feel like it’s a good cause that changes people’s lives and I think that’s what we all strive to do every day,” Rice said.
Rice said anyone interested in donating blood should RSVP beforehand to secure a time.
For more information about the fundraiser, contact Rice Agri-Marketing at 270-314-4317. For more information about Friends of Sinners, call 270-689-9174. Friends of Sinners is at 320 Clay St. in Owensboro.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com.
