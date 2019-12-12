Ride Along program allows citizens to get to know officers and see them in action

The Owensboro Police Department's Ride Along program allows eligible citizens to watch officers perform their duties, as well as get to know them personally.
Shartez McHenry, 33, who has been with OPD for five years, monitors the Fox patrol on the southeast side of town. She is just one of the department's officers who take people on ride alongs.
McHenry, who grew up in the Owensboro, was the first African-American woman accepted as an officer into the Owensboro Police Department. As a child, she said, "I had no one on the police force that looks like me to look up to." She is proud to be able to be a role model for kids in the area.
Much of her eight-hour shift is spent multi-tasking while on the road -- driving, checking license plate numbers on a laptop, listening to dispatch radio calls, training rookies, relaying codes over the radio and searching for traffic violations.
Watching TV crime dramas may make most people think cases can be solved and prosecuted in an hour's time, but for McHenry, the depiction is not realistic. "You can't just get a phone number, track a cellphone and pass out information that quick."
Being a cop or nurse was always McHenry's dream, she said. Her desire to help others stems from the time spent with her grandmother, "Miss Shirley" McHenry, known for her cooking and working with the youth at the H.L. Neblett Center for more than 30 years. Like her grandmother, "Wanting to help others is just in me," she said.
Keeping the community safe is the primary goal of the OPD, but officers also must enforce the law. For example, according to McHenry, during a traffic stop, "If someone doesn't have insurance or other required documents, I have to hold them accountable."
For Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess, also a native of Owensboro, "The Ride Along program is a good way for the community to have a better understanding of what we as officers go through on a daily basis. I think there are a lot of misconceptions about what we can and cannot do. A lot of people do not know the steps we have to take. We have to build a case in a legal matter that will be upheld in court -- investigate the case, talk to suspects, make an arrest. The law is constantly changing. When a judge makes a ruling, it can drastically change the way the law is handled, including training all of the officers on the new law."
Boggess has worked on the force for more than eight years as well as a stint in law enforcement in Louisville. Being a cop was "just always something I wanted to do since I was a kid," he said.
According to both officers, the biggest danger of the job is the unknown. "We are first responders and have to be prepared for anything," Boggess said.
Handling things with care is one way McHenry expressed how she proceeds. "Traffic stops can be more dangerous than dispatched calls. You need to radio for back-up and must approach cars with your hand over the holster," said McHenry. "I always back up my brothers," she said.
While McHenry has faced some difficulties in her work, the results have been learning oppotunities.
"The experiences I have been through have made me a better officer and trainer," McHenry said.
Another important part of the job is talking to people in the community. "Conversing, building a rapport. People talk to you. You don't want people afraid of the police," McHenry said, "and I love it when we can help someone by buying a sandwich or getting them a bed on a White Flag night."
"When we are dispatched, the people we meet are not having a good day. They may have been a victim of a crime, maybe a suspect, or maybe involved in a traffic accident and just having some kind of problem. We go into caretaker mode and talk and try to help them," Boggess said.
Being respectful of others is essential, too, according to McHenry. "No matter what people say, I am always respectful," said McHenry, "I always tell rookies to be mindful of how you treat people as a cop. People will always remember that. People come first, and we know that."
To apply for the Ride Along program, stop by the Owensboro Police Department at 222 E. Ninth St. A background check is required. Applications may be dropped off at the police station or mailed to Owensboro Police Department, Attn: Support Services, 222 E. Ninth St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
