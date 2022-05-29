Award-winning musical artist LeAnn Rimes will perform at this year’s Bourbon and Blades festival in Radcliff.
Jason Basham, the event’s organizer, said work to secure a new headliner began shortly after the end of last year’s Bourbon and Blades festival, which drew more than 10,000 people to Red Hill Cutlery and Boundary Oak Distillery on Bourbon Trace Road.
“We’re just excited that it finally worked out,” he said.
Rimes has won many awards, including two Grammys and two Country Music Association Awards. She also won season four of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” According to her website, Rimes is celebrating her 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album “Blue,” and will release her next studio album, “God’s Work,” in 2022.
“I think she will bring a lot of people to the community,” Basham said.
He said he’s hopeful as many as 18,000 people may attend the festival, scheduled for Sept. 17.
Basham said he wants the event to be an all-day attraction for people filled with more than music.
He said the Case Collector’s Club, the world’s largest knife collecting association, will have its reunion at the event.
Basham said the reunion is typically held in Bradford, Pennsylvania, but because of the success of last year’s festival, organizers moved it to Radcliff.
He said they’re also hopeful to debut a new Case-themed bourbon, which they’ve been working on in partnership with Boundary Oak for several years.
“We’re looking forward to that seeing the light of day and adding to the event,” he said.
Basham says there are more surprises to come with more themed events in the works for the entire weekend.
He said the best place for information as the festival date approaches is Red Hill Cutlery’s Facebook page.
He said Radcliff also will be posting information on the city’s social media channels.
“Bring your lawn chairs,” Basham advised to potential attendees.
Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.
