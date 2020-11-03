Frank Riney III has been re-elected to the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education, along with Todd Anderson and Dale Stewart.
That means January begins Riney's 44th year on the board.
"I was dusting off 40-year old campaign signs this time around, and some have aged better than I have," he said.
Riney was competing against Sharon Castle for the District 4 seat, which he won with 4,201 votes compared to her 1,829, according to unofficial results.
He said he is excited to continue to be a part of education, something he considers to be of the utmost importance.
"This is very rewarding," he said. "Nothing is more important than being involved in education and seeing our young people become the best they can be."
His biggest concern is still the fact that some students have to be bused so far to attend middle school, and he hopes to resolve the situation. However, he isn't sure of a proper solution.
Castle said she thinks Riney has served for so long because "he's doing a good job."
"Best of luck to Mr. Riney," she said.
Anderson was facing off against Diane Burns Mackey for the second time for District 3. The two competed against one another four years ago, as well. This time, Anderson garnered 3,666 votes to Mackey's 3,063.
"I appreciate the people in my district who have the confidence in me, and the board, and the superintendent," Anderson said.
Anderson said it's always been important to him to listen to the voice of the people in the district, and that his first priority is to get students and faculty back into classrooms full-time as soon as the district safely can.
He also said the district's current construction projects -- the Apollo High School renovation, and the building of the new Daviess County Middle School -- are also top on his list.
"I appreciate all the people who have helped me in this campaign," he said. "We have a lot of work to do in the next four years, and I am looking forward to that."
Mackey was disappointed in her loss and said she expected the district's increase in tax rates to build the new DCMS would be a bigger deal to the community.
"You just never know with these things," she said.
Stewart ran unopposed for the District 5 seat and received 4,447 votes.
This will be his second term, and he said he is happy that the "Apollo community" has supported him.
"I don't take this lightly," he said. "It's a lot of responsibility."
He also said his top priorities are dealing with the pandemic and getting students back in classrooms in a safe way, as well as continuing forward with the district's current construction projects.
"I just appreciate the fact that (constituents) have thought enough that they have totally supported me, and I'll work hard for them," he said.
