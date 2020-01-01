As the cascade of 1,000 balloons fell Tuesday from the ceiling at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History during this year's Noon Year's Eve celebration, patrons began popping them, mimicking fireworks, as the classic song synonymous with the holiday, "Aud Lang Syne," began playing from the loudspeakers.
Among the crowd of 600 was Ashley Vincent and her children, who wanted to ring in 2020 in a special way.
This was the first year Vincent and her family had come to the event, but she said they would be making it an annual tradition.
"I think it's pretty cool," she said. "We saw a flier on Facebook and thought the kids would like it. It's interesting."
She was especially excited that her kids could participate in crafts, like making their own hats and noise-makers, as well as get their faces painted. They also were looking forward to being witness to the 1,000 balloons falling from the ceiling at the stroke of noon.
Kathy Olson, OMSH chief executive officer, said this year's event was successful. There were even families lined up at the door waiting for them to open at 9:30 a.m.
"People started coming in early, and they kept coming in the door hour-by-hour," she said. "It went really well. We had extra volunteers this year to help at each of the stations. It was a wonderful day."
She said the event is special because it's not only a time for families to enjoy ringing in the new year together, but it's also educational. Throughout the morning and early afternoon there was a liquid nitrogen show, which is always a hit, she said.
"It really is a family tradition," Olson said, noting that as she was operating the elevator throughout the festivities, families would comment on how they have been coming for years. "We are happy everybody is able to join us and happy to offer that kind of family experience in Owensboro."
This was also the first year that Hannah Millay and her children attended the event.
Her 11-year-old son, Brody, said he was especially looking forward to the balloon drop.
"I like how many balloons there were and the color variations," he said.
Millay said that she enjoyed celebrating together with her kids, and also plans to return.
"We liked it a lot. It's nice being together like this," she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
