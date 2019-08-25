This week was the first time Beth Mercier of St. Marys, Georgia, attended the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club's annual River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Shows at the Owensboro Convention Center.
But it probably won't be the last time.
Mercier and her 4-year-old Portuguese water dog -- Blaze, GCHP Torrid Zone Smoke From A Distant Fire -- won three consecutive best of breed titles Thursday through Saturday.
They also won three consecutive best of breed owner-handler titles.
And on Sunday, Aug. 25, they'll be going up against the winners of 18 other working breeds -- boxers, bull mastifs, Saint Bernards, Great Danes and the like -- for another title.
It's not that Blaze hasn't won titles before.
Only five Portuguese water dogs have become AKC Platinum Grand Champions -- and Blaze is the only female.
"She's the No. 1 owner-handled Portuguese water dog of all time," Mercier said. "And she's the No. 1 owner-handler Portuguese water dog in the U.S. today."
She said, "I've been to Owensboro before, just not to the dog show. My cousins, Glen and Jackie Snow, live here. I've had a chance to visit them this week."
Mercier said she likes the convention center and the riverfront.
"This is a really nice venue," she said. "It has great room for grooming. And I like being able to walk my dog by the river."
Cindi Bosley, show chairwoman, said more than 3,000 dogs from across the country and Canada were in town for the event.
"We have 126 breeds represented," she said.
The Evansville Kennel Club, which was part of last year’s show, isn’t participating this year.
The number of dogs for the shows of the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club is up 140 over last year, Bosley said.
She said, "The handlers are telling us that we're going to grow more next year."
A big show in Atlanta is breaking up into two shows on different weekends, Bosley said.
"We’re excited about not having that competition," she said. "We're planning an expansion next year."
Jeanette Woodward, president of the Owensboro club, said several hundred people have come to watch the show each day.
Seven rings were in action at the same time Saturday.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5.
Children under 12 and adults 60 and over are admitted for $3.
