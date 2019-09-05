Friday After 5, the free downtown music festival, may be over until May.
But that doesn't mean there's no free music on the riverfront on Fridays this month.
Ashley Aull, director of sales for the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, said the hotel's first Riverfront Live! season was so successful this year that it's been extended through Sept. 27.
Music starts at 7 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m.
"We've had an incredible turnout this summer," Aull said.
The hotel built a new Riverfront Stage on its lawn near the river just west of the Owensboro Convention Center and had shows on Friday nights.
It wasn't officially part of Friday After 5, but it was next door.
And many people probably didn't know the difference.
Aull said she expects Riverfront Live! to continue in 2020.
But a decision hasn't been made yet on whether it will become part of Friday After 5.
At the start of the season, Claude Bacon, vice president of sales, e-commerce and administration for Owensboro-based LinGate Hospitality, which operates the Holiday Inn, said, "We have one of the best riverfront views from our patio and lawn. So, it was time to add signature live music events."
The Holiday Inn music series is sponsored by LinGate Hospitality, Glenn and Mary Higdon and Jack Wells.
Aull said Cynthia Murray will be performing on Friday, Sept. 6; Andy Brasher on Sept. 13; Lacy Jean on Sept. 20 and Elliott Sublett on Sept. 27.
During the summer, Burger Theory, the hotel's restaurant, has offered burgers, beer and bourbon specials during the concerts.
Live on the Banks
The city's Live on the Banks free music series on Saturday nights in Smothers Park also continues through Sept. 28.
The V-Bombs will be on the Overlook Stage this Saturday and Chuck & Alyssa will be at the Allen Street Gazebo; Mollie & Greg Robinson will be at the Allen Street Gazebo on Sept. 14; the Dan Conn Band will be on the Overlook Stage and Millie & Tyler will be at the Allen Street Gazebo on Sept. 21; and Corduroy Orbison will be on the Overlook Stage and Rockturnal Emissions will be at the Allen Street Gazebo on Sept. 28.
Shows start at 7 p.m.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
