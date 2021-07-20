The RiverPark Center has announced the return of their Broadway shows with the 2021-22 BB&T Broadway at RiverPark series.
The first show of the season will be “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.”
Mannheim Steamroller is the No. 1 selling Christmas music artist in the world. The group will be bringing its nationwide tour to Owensboro. It was not able to tour due to the pandemic in 2020 for the first time in 35 years.
“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21.
The second show of the season will be “Hairspray.”
The Tony award-winning musical follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad through 1960s Baltimore as she tries to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.
“Hairspray” will be performed at 7 p.m. on March 10, 2022 at the RiverPark Center.
“Waitress,” which was originally supposed to be performed during the 2019-20 Broadway season, has been rescheduled to this season.
The musical follows a waitress as she makes her way out of a small town and a troubled marriage. The music was done by Grammy-nominated musician Sara Bareilles. It was directed by Tony award-winner Diane Paulus.
“Waitress” will be performed at 7 p.m. on April 11, 2022 at the RiverPark Center.
Tickets from the original show date are still valid for the rescheduled performance.
The final show of the season will be “Jersey Boys,” a Tony and Grammy award-winning show that follows the journey of the music group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Due to “profane Jersey language,” this show is recommended for ages 12+.
Jersey Boys will be performed at 7 p.m. on April 24, 2022.
“We are thrilled to announce the 2021-22 BB&T Broadway at RiverPark season,” Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center said. “After being dark for more than a year, this season will be very special for our guests and staff.”
Sales for new and renewed Broadway subscriptions began Monday.
Subscribers receive benefits such as reserved seats for each show, opportunities for upgrades and special ticket offers.
The RiverPark Center is offering a three-show “FLEX package” this season, where patrons will choose a minimum of two shows to see at a special subscription price.
On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced as the performance dates approach.
“We look forward to welcoming back our Broadway fans to the RiverPark,” Jorn said.
To purchase season tickets, or for more information on Broadway at the RiverPark Center, visit www.riverparkcenter.org, or call 270-687-2787.
The RiverPark Center is at 101 Daviess St. in Owensboro.
