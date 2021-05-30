The RiverPark Center in Owensboro is bringing back Movies on the River this summer after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Four movies will be shown in downtown Owensboro throughout June, July and August.
“Trolls: World Tour” will be shown on June 13, “Tom & Jerry” will be shown on June 27, “Onward” will be shown on July 11, and “Raya & The Last Dragon” will be shown on Aug. 18.
Grae Greer, director of marketing and education at the RiverPark Center, said that these movie nights are a great way for people to gather safely and have a good time.
“This is a really nice, free, family event for the community,” Greer said.
The movies are free of cost, and concessions will be available for purchase.
Movies on the River, sponsored this year by US Bank, has been put on by the RiverPark Center annually since 2005, and Greer said that she is excited for its return.
“After having to take a year off due to community safety, we’re excited to have Movies on the River back on the BB&T Plaza this summer,” Greer said in a press release. “It’s going to be a fun and safe environment for all!”
Each movie will begin at dusk.
The RiverPark Center is at 101 Daviess St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.