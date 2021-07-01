The RiverPark Center will be teaching kids the fundamentals of rock n’ roll at Rock Camp in July.
Rock Camp gives kids and teens ages 9-18 an opportunity to learn to play guitar, drums and bass, and even how to improve their rock vocals.
Grae Greer, director of marketing and education for the RiverPark Center, said this is the first year of the camp, and it is different from anything they have done in the past.
“I’m really excited to see how this turns out,” Greer said.
The RiverPark Center collaborated with three local musicians, who are providing all of the equipment and will be teaching the campers.
Logan Howard, who will be teaching drums, feels it is important for beginners to get to know their instrument as they learn to play it.
“It teaches them to listen musically, and enables them to learn how to play their parts,” Howard said. “I really look forward to working with a new generation of musicians and helping them gain confidence.”
According to Greer, Howard spearheaded this idea and is excited about the camp.
Musicians Drew Aud and Aaron Ray will also be teaching at the camp. Aud will teach guitar and vocals, and Ray will teach bass guitar.
Registration will be capped at 50, and there are currently 22 signed up.
It is $125 to register. Registration closes on July 9.
The Rock Camp will run from July 12-16.
The time slot for ages 9-12 will be from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday that week. Ages 13-18 will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be held at the RiverPark Center on 101 Daviess St. in Owensboro.
To sign up, contact Greer at ggreer@riverparkcenter.org, or call the RiverPark Center at 270-687-2770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.