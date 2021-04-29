The Owensboro Riverport Authority reviewed its projected budget for the 2021 fiscal year during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Brian Wright, president and CEO, said during the meeting that one of the improvements the agency would like to make is the installation of two new storage domes and restoration work on the old rail retaining wall.
The domes are 100 feet in diameter and weigh 5,700 tons. They require 12-foot concrete walls as well and would cost $1.4 million for the pair, he said.
“You have to asphalt the entire area, come in and pour the walls, 12-foot walls, and then add these structures on top,” Wright said.
Wright also addressed the plan for the reinforced earth wall failure on Lower Road, which he said could cause damage to the agency’s inner-loop track.
The final design of the project is currently pending the outcome of a soil boring report, but Wright said he is anticipating having to install additional reinforced concrete behind the wall. An initial assessment indicates the wall is undersized for current soil loads and hydrostatic pressure.
“The initial assessment is that wall was probably undersized when it was built from the get-go,” Wright said. “The biggest challenge is we have to do this without interfering with the inner-loop track because it is about 12 foot away from that wall.”
Wright said the potential interference with the inner-loop track is why he believes the agency needs to make the financial investment to fix the wall, which he said could cost from $125,000 to $150,000.
Regarding the ORA’s finances, Wright said there are very few changes.
“I will point out that the cash balance is strong,” he said. “We do have a $2.8 million general obligation bond we are going to be paying out in June as well as some upcoming capital items.”
Wright said the agency’s revenue is 17% above budget and expenses are still positive at 6.5%, while operating income is also positive at $2.4 million.
The ORA also utilized a Kentucky Riverport Authority improvement grant to purchase a new front-end loader that costs about $270,000, he said. The grant required a 50% match.
The ORA Board also approved the third-quarter cash payment to the city of Owensboro totaling $150,000 for economic development, roads and infrastructure.
“Overall we are in a good spot,” he said. “I feel good with this last quarter.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.