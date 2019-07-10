Rock 'n' roll tribute show coming to Owensboro Convention Center

Brad McCrady will stage his first "Rock & Roll Legends" show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
It's a tribute to a concert that never was -- Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.
"As far as I can tell, they never all appeared on one show," McCrady said. "But Elvis and Buddy Holly shared billing on one show. And Elvis appeared with the other three at different times."
Holly and Presley both performed at the Lubbock, Texas, Fair Park Coliseum on Feb. 13, 1955.
Presley was billed as the 'The Be-Bop Western Star of the Louisiana Hayride."
Holly, a senior at Lubbock High School, opened for Presley that day and two more times that year in the same venue.
McCrady has performed more than 1,000 shows as Presley.
He primarily books country tribute shows at Diamond Lake Resort and the convention center.
In March, McCrady brought 11 country tribute artists to the stage in the convention center on the same night.
But rockabilly and early rock 'n' roll is popular in the area as well, he said.
"I thought this would be a good idea," McCrady said.
The show features McCrady as Elvis Presley, Terry Lee Ridley as Jerry Lee Lewis, Kenny James as Buddy Holly and Will Weigand as Carl Perkins.
James, an Indiana native who began his career as a guitar player for an Elvis tribute artist, has been performing internationally as Holly for more than 25 years, McCrady said.
Ridley, a native of England, has performed around the area as Lewis for several years.
Weigand, a Cincinnati resident, has also performed in several of McCrady's country music tribute shows.
Tickets are $16 in advance and $20 at the door.
They're available at OwensboroTickets.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
