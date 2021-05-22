The air was thin and I was not.
That, in essence, was the problem.
We were somewhere in the Rocky Mountains and had pulled over at one of the few places along the narrow, winding road that was slightly wider than our vehicle. A sign informed us that we were at the Loveland Pass, elevation 11,990 feet, somewhere along the Continental Divide.
I had always had the vague notion that the Continental Divide marks the center point of the United States, but this turns out to be not true. It is, rather, in technical terms, “the principal divide of North America, dividing watersheds that flow into the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.”
Well, I’ll be honest with you; I don’t think that’s true either.
I had been at the Continental Divide before, and poured out my water bottle, and it didn’t flow in two different directions at all. It just made a very ordinary puddle like you would see anywhere.
I don’t bother worrying about science that I don’t understand. I just move on to the stuff I do understand.
Like how the Rocky Mountains were formed.
My grandchildren gathered around as I crouched down to the ground and scraped two handfuls of dirt together. As I did so, I told them that the country is made up of two big blocks of land, and they were scooching toward one another, and as they did, they pushed up a bunch of dirt and rock in between them, and that’s what made the Rockies.
Was this explanation scientifically accurate? Who knows? But it was close enough for kids ranging in age from 5 to 10, and it made sense to me too.
But now my youngest son was climbing up a rather steep incline, goat-style, all quick moves and athletic leaps.
The rest of our little posse followed after him, in various stages of awkward clumsiness.
I was last, a position I chose deliberately, under the theory that if I slid back, I didn’t want to knock anyone behind me down. But the footprints my son had left in the snow were of a considerably longer stride than mine, and about halfway up, I found myself stuck between the figurative rock and the hard place, as it were.
Timmy saw my distress, skittered down in my direction, and held out a hand for me to grasp. Even with his steadying guidance, I’m sure I was not exactly the picture of grace as I clambered up to the top of the rise.
We all stood there for a few minutes, breathing in the pure, clean, crisp mountain air. And by “breathing,” I mean, “heaving and panting.”
I would have commented on how out of shape I am but I didn’t have enough oxygen to spare.
After a few minutes of taking in the spectacular scenery, Timmy reminded us we needed to get going if we were going to be on time for our snow tubing adventure in Frisco.
Someone pointed out that the other side of the incline looked less steep, and had significantly less snow, so we lined up and started down toward our vehicles. I’m still not sure what happened — a combination of too much speed and too little balance — but the next thing I knew, I was bouncing down the mountain.
Not good.
Even as I tumbled, I could see I was headed toward a cliff.
Even less good.
A frantic combination of panic and prayer brought me to a skidding halt just at the edge of the precipice. My kids, being the sympathetic crew that they are, howled with laughter. It was left to Timmy’s girlfriend to scramble down the slope to my rescue.
I wasn’t hurt, not even my feelings, so after brushing the snow and pine needles out of my hair, I joined the laughter and my family and we resumed our trek.
But ever on the lookout for teachable moments, I gathered the grandchildren around me one more time and reminded them, “Gravity is the law of the universe that says, ‘What goes up, must come down.’”
And yes, I said that with absolute gravity.
