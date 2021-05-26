Rolling Thunder, a motorcycle club dedicated to spreading awareness about POW-MIA veterans, stopped in Owensboro on their way to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to honor the lives of soldiers who were captured or went missing and were never found.
The ceremony, which has been held annually for over 30 years, was done at a memorial in Smothers Park honoring the life of Vietnam Veteran and Owensboro native Charles E. Shelton.
Shelton was an Air Force pilot during the Vietnam War.
On Apr. 29, 1965, Shelton’s plane was shot down, and he was left stranded on a ridge near Sam Neua, Laos after safely parachuting down from the plane.
Poor weather conditions prevented a rescue team from reaching Shelton in time, and he was captured. Shelton was considered a POW until 1994, when he was officially declared KIA. He was the last POW of the Vietnam War.
The Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial was officially established at Smothers Park in Owensboro in 1999, and hundreds assembled there to honor Shelton’s life.
Tim Centers, president of Rolling Thunder’s Kentucky Chapter One, said that being able to gather and honor the lives of POWs means a lot to him.
“I’m glad we’re once again able to have a permit to do this, police escorts, and actually a crowd to be here,” Centers said.
Centers said that it is important to keep the memories of POWs alive, and to keep the conversation going as time goes on.
“I’ve seen the looks on their face when a family gets closure, and the looks on their face when they’re still waiting for answers,” Centers said. “It’s paramount.”
The ceremony contained speeches from members of Kentucky’s Rolling Thunder, and family members of POW veterans.
James Kinchelop, who has been a member of Rolling Thunder for six years, said that he wasn’t able to make the trip to Washington, D.C. due to an injury, but that he is still helping to lead funerals in Kentucky.
“I’m going to Nashville this week to bring two bodies back,” Kinchelop said. “And it’s going to hurt me a lot. But I’m still going.”
There were also flags being signed for a program called Flags of Honor Escorts, which travels around the country with American flags to remember fallen soldiers.
“We’re doing this for those who came before us, and what they have left for us,” said Alfredo Gomez, a participant of Flags of Honors Escorts.
The ceremony ended with a group prayer and a playing of taps, and riders continued their journey to the nation’s capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.