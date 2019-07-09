ROMP fans find mobility difficult at outdoor venue

Harrol Richards made a last-minute decision to attend the ROMP bluegrass music festival on July 29 at Yellow Creek Park.
Two hours before Ricky Skaggs was set to take the stage, Richards told his son, Larry Richards, he wanted to go. The last time the two Ohio County men went to ROMP was 2013, when music legend Merle Haggard performed.
Much has changed during the past six years. For one thing, Harrol Richards, 84, now requires a wheelchair.
When they arrived at Yellow Creek Park to hear Skaggs, the two men -- who are both disabled -- were upset by what they perceived as a lack of accessibility for disabled guests.
They paid nearly $190 for their tickets, Larry Richards said. "And we couldn't get around."
Harrol Richards fell at his Ohio County home three years ago and broke his hip. Then, he experienced multiple problems after surgery, which caused chronic issues with his left leg.
Both men suffer from diabetes and heart problems.
At ROMP, Larry Richards, 52, had trouble pushing and pulling his dad's wheelchair up and down grassy slopes because Larry Richards' pectoral muscles lack any strength.
After a heart surgery, severe infection ate away part of his chest. To fix the problem, doctors used his muscles as filler for lost tissue. The procedure weakened his pectoral muscles, which are needed to push his dad's wheelchair.
"I couldn't go far before I had to stop (to rest), too," he said.
At some point, Larry Richards felt unsure of himself and sought help navigating the area, but even the first responders' van was empty, he said. He started backing his dad's wheelchair down a grassy hill, which seemed less perilous.
"I almost fell with him, trying to get him down the bank," Larry Richards wrote in a letter to the Messenger-Inquirer. "(Luckily), there was a guy (who) helped me down. I think it is (in) very poor taste to run a festival and just forget about the disabled."
He suggested the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which hosts ROMP, should search for a flatter and easier-to-access setting.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, regretted to hear about the difficulty these two bluegrass fans experienced.
Joslin has been executive director of the museum nearly four years. During that time, he doesn't remember any complaints about accessibility at ROMP or the Hall of Fame.
"We try to cover all the bases," Joslin said. "Outdoor music festivals naturally pose some challenges. We work hard to anticipate those, and work with people in advance to accommodate them."
For example, the Hall of Fame simulcast ROMP's July 29 performances in its Woodward Theatre from 2 p.m. to midnight for the first time this year. About 100 people took advantage of the controlled environment, Joslin said.
Because the simulcast performances were well-received, he said, that feature may be expanded in the future.
In addition, ROMP officials had six brightly decorated shuttles that hold seven passengers each running at the site between 8 a.m. and midnight. Rides were free.
Joslin said guests with mobility issues sometimes call ahead and request special accommodations, such as camping spots on or near pavement. One guest this year had a child with special needs. Joslin and his crew made sure the family had the phone number of a ROMP volunteer to assist them when needed.
Whether guests stay for the entire festival or attend one day, the Hall of Fame is pleased to accommodate people with mobility issues when they call in advance, Joslin said. "We look forward to finding unique ways to help people engage in ROMP."
Daviess County Parks and Recreation works hard to ensure facilities in its parks, such as restrooms, are accessible, said Ross Leigh, parks director.
Leigh said he hasn't received any complaints about Yellow Creek Park being inaccessible during past ROMP festivals. In fact, he's heard praise for the festival's many shuttles. It's his understanding some outdoor festivals don't offer that option.
Every year, the Hall of Fame and parks department discuss ways to improve the ROMP venue, Leigh said. By commenting on accessibility issues they experienced, Larry and Harrol Richards provided an opportunity and "food for thought." Future discussions may include special infrastructure, such as a seating area designated for patrons with mobility issues.
ROMP is Daviess County's time to shine, Leigh said, and the festival is a perfect place to ensure all guests feel welcome.
Larry and Harrol Richards parked in the designated handicap parking area, which was paved. They did not know they could call ahead and request assistance getting to and from the performance area, and they were unaware of shuttles.
However, Harrol Richards said, he isn't sure a shuttle would help. "I can't even get on a (shuttle)."
As far as watching the performance in Woodward Theatre, the father-son duo knew that option existed, but they wanted the true festival experience.
Harrol Richards grew up on the Ohio County farm where he lives today. It's not far from Rosine, the birthplace of Bill Monroe -- the father of bluegrass.
Bluegrass roots run deep here. The Richards family has loved that genre of music as long as Harrol Richards can remember.
At his age, he's not sure he'll be able to attend another ROMP, but he would like to.
However, he said, "It seems like they could have a better place to have it than under that hill."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
