Headliners for this year’s ROMP Festival at Yellow Creek Park will include Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Robert Earl Keen and Sam Bush.
The initial lineup for the Sept. 15-18 festival was announced by Owensboro’s Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
“Thinking through the lineup is probably one of the really fun parts of putting this festival together,” Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame & Museum’s executive director, said Tuesday.
Joslin said the museum tries to strike a balance between fan favorites and newcomers when deciding on performers for the festival.
“(Sam Bush) is in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and he is a Bowling Green resident, so I think people in the commonwealth are just really eager to cheer him on year after year,” he said. “I consider this event a bluegrass-centric roots music festival, so we also want to introduce some artists that maybe folks have not seen play this area.”
Other festival performers will include The Infamous Stringdusters, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Dan Tyminski, We Banjo 3, Town Mountain, The Lil Smokies, Balsam Range, Blue Highway, The Price Sisters, Mama Said String Band, Full Cord Bluegrass, Wolfpen Branch, Hot Brown Smack Down, The Josephines, and Giri and Uma Peters.
Additional artists will be added and announced at a future date.
Now in its 17th year, the four-day music festival features bluegrass and roots music with onsite camping, artist workshops, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and kids activities. Historically occurring in June, organizers decided to move the festival to September for health and safety reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While attendance over the course of the festival typically averages about 25,000 people, Joslin said they are not completely sure what this year’s event will bring.
“Early feedback and indication is that people are really ready for live music and ROMP is kind of a gateway to a lot of things that we do here at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum,” Joslin said.
Tickets for ROMP are now on sale. Four-day tickets cost $170. RV camping passes are $150 for all four days in addition to a festival ticket. Tent camping passes are $25 per person for the entire festival, and VIP tickets are $425. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanying an adult ticket holder.
Joslin said four-day tickets are currently being offered at a discounted price as sort of an early-bird special, while individual day lineups and ticket prices will be posted at a later date.
Tickets can be purchased online at rompfest.com. They can also be purchased at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum or by calling 270-926-7891 during operating hours, which are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
“Music is a powerful thing, and the music of Kentucky will be on full display in September at Yellow Creek Park,” Joslin said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.