Mingle with shingles

Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer.com | geans@messenger-inquirer.com Noel Perez with Bruce’s Tri-State Roofing carries a metal shingle while working to cover the roof of the C. E. Field Center for Professional Studies currently being constructed at Brescia University. The shingles are designed to resemble tile roofing.

 Greg Eans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.