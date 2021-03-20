Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery & Mausoleum in Owensboro is looking to the future of cemetery maintenance, purchasing a fleet of robotic lawnmowers to care for the 77-acre property.
Robert Garner, regional manager of Kentucky funeral operations, said the robotic mowers are made by My Goat, which is a subscription mowing service for commercial properties.
“When we first saw the demonstration about a year ago of these robotic mowers, we were just really impressed,” Garner said Friday.
Perhaps even more impressive than the electric robotic mowers is that Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery took that technology a step further — it’s in the process of completely changing its fleet of 22 robotic mowers to 100% solar power.
The idea originated with Allen Franklin and Levi Tucker, grounds managers, who decided to explore the solar option.
Franklin said Friday that he and Tucker were bouncing ideas off each other when Tucker said he believed he could convert the mowers, which use a guiding beacon and electric line to move through the cemetery, to the green-friendly solar.
“He wanted to see if it really could be done,” Franklin said. “I told him ‘Run with it, let’s try it.’ ”
After designing a concept, the two approached their coworkers about giving it a try and were encouraged to give it a go.
Garner said to date, the solar-powered robotic lawn mowers have performed just as well as the ones that have yet to be converted.
The Goat is designed to provide more efficient lawn care and can be programmed to keep the grass at a constant specific height.
“The way these robotics work, it is pretty cool,” Garner said. “They are going down in-between the headstones, they go nonstop for four or five hours and then they make their way back to the charging unit, literally put themselves back on the charging unit.”
After about a four- or five-hour charge, the mowers are ready to go out and mow a different section of the cemeteries.
Franklin said that a chance delay while coming home from work one day gave him the idea of how to disguise the solar panels and gear that would be needed to be placed in the cemetery.
“I was headed home from work one night and there was a semi that tried turning on a road a little too narrow and got stuck in a ditch,” he said. “I was just sitting there and I was on the phone with Levi and I looked up and I saw one of those old “wishing wells” in front of a house and it just kind of reminded me of my grandma.”
“I said, a ‘wishing-well, Levi’ and he kind of took that and ended up building it.”
While there is an initial investment cost associated with installing My Goat, Garner said after about five years the expense will level out, as crews will not be required to do as much lawn care.
Garner said that while the robotic mowers are a great tool, they are not able to cut closely around headstones, and a lawn care crew will still be needed for trimming, grave digging and placing headstones.
“We will still have cemetery maintenance crews always,” he said.
Franklin said that My Goat is aware of the innovations made by himself and Tucker, who are currently in the process of applying for a patent for the technology.
While their first application was for cemetery use, Franklin said he believes solar-powered lawn mowers could be utilized in the not-too-distant future at golf courses, private businesses and any other places that require scheduled lawn care.
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
