Wendi Kozel can't imagine what local families would do without the help of the Rotary Club of Owensboro and the Hager Educational Foundation, who donated a combined $20,000 to the family resource youth service centers at Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools.
Kozel, DCPS district health coordinator, said the school district uses the funds to help meet the basic needs of students, such as medical care, medications, school supplies, dental care, vision care and a lot of other things children need that their parents may not be able to afford. She said OPS and DCPS have been getting this grant from both the Rotary Club of Owensboro and the Hager Educational Foundation for several years.
"We are able to assist families with these funds," Kozel said. "I don't know where families would go if these funds weren't there."
She said these money, and the other services provided through the Rotary Club and the Hager Foundation, are great resources for area schools.
Ashley Holderby, OPS district nurse, said the money is used within the city school district to purchase school supplies for students and whatever is left over is used to supply the district with over-the-counter medication for school health rooms. She also said this annual donation is much appreciated.
"We could not provide the services in the health rooms without it," Holderby said. "We could not supply students with school supplies, pencils, paper, folders, we couldn't do any of that without this."
She said there is a huge need in the community and the Hager Educational Foundation and the Rotary Club of Owensboro both fill that need.
The funds are given each year based on the percentage of students within each district eligible for free and reduced lunch. Each organization contributed $10,000 to the donation.
According to Keith Sanders, Hager Educational Foundation executive director, the Rotary Youth Fund has contributed more than $550,000 to help local school systems in the last 29 years.
Sanders said this area is fortunate to have two outstanding school systems in DCPS and OPS, and that the investment the Hager Educational Foundation and the Rotary Club is used well.
"The Family Resource and Youth Service Centers have done an outstanding job utilizing those funds to meet the needs of their students," Sanders said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
