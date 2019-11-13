The RiverPark Center opens up its Broadway season Saturday with "Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular."
Don P. Roberts said the Broadway show "Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular" is unlike any show currently being performed.
"It's high-energy, fast-paced, and full of raw talent," Roberts said.
Roberts, the producer of the show who was also the executive band consultant for 20th Century Fox's 2002 hit movie "Drumline," said this show is a musical journey through holiday classics.
It combines gospel, jazz, soul, Motown to holiday classics, with the force of the Historically Black College and University Marching Band. There are also well-known hits, like Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas is You" and Justin Bieber's "Mistletoe," alongside classics like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Jingle Bells" featured in the show as well.
Best of all, Roberts said, it's guaranteed to be enjoyable for all ages.
"It's a family-friendly show that is clean, fun, and exciting for the whole family," he said.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets range in price from $20 to $40 and are available at the RPC Box Office, 101 Daviess St., or by calling 270-687-2770. They are also available at owensborotickets.com.
For more information visit riverparkcenter.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
