My many years in the field of journalism put me in touch with many important people. I've already mentioned my encounter with former President John F. Kennedy so we'll let him rest in peace.
On more than one of his campaign stops in Ohio County, former U.S. Rep. William Natcher, once a very powerful member of the House of Representatives, took the time to stop in my Hartford office for a visit.
It was during those visits that the congressman and I chose to talk about something other than politics. Cooking usually took center stage and he was particularly fond of cooking a ham in a cellophane bag. I tried it, against the wishes of my bride, and it was very good.
While aboard the U.S. Roanoke and enjoying a fantastic cruise throughout the Mediterranean Sea area, England's Queen Elizabeth took the time to visit while we were docked at the Rock of Gibraltar. With her was Hollywood actress Grace Kelly.
A much younger lady at the time, the queen took the time to recognize a long line of sailors, including myself, and thanked us for her welcome aboard our ship.
Grace Kelly was in England at that time -- 1948 -- to film the movie "To Catch of Thief." She didn't get to see me up close and personal, but I sure enjoyed seeing her.
I've taken literally hundreds of pictures during my long career as a journalist and one of my favorites was shot in 1964 in Henderson. It was during a political campaign visit that included a lot of dignitaries, including five former governors of Kentucky.
Thinking how neat it would be to get five former governors together in one picture, I managed to corral the group, take the picture and I treasure it to this day.
Former Kentucky Governor and U.S. Senator Wendell Ford asked me for a copy of that picture but he passed away before I could find him one.
President Lyndon Johnson, in 1964, made a campaign visit to Louisville and I had the good fortune of covering the event. While waiting for the president to come out of a hotel where thousands were waiting, I took off my shoes and climbed upon the hood of a pickup truck in order to get a better picture.
While standing on that hood and with the president coming out of the building, I reached inside my jacket and into my shirt pocket to get a cigarette. Like a bullet out of a 45 caliber, a Secret Service agent was on that truck with me and telling me to bring my hand out of that pocket very slowly. I did exactly that, only I was holding a cigarette between my thumb and forefinger and held it up for the agent to see. He smiled while explaining that he simply had a job to do.
Later in that year, President Johnson flew into the Evansville airport for another campaign visit and that same agent was there to help with the protection of LBJ. Seeing me and remembering our experience in Louisville, he asked if I had ever been aboard Air Force One.
Telling him I hadn't, he motioned toward the big place and together we walked up the gangplank. The late Richard Logsdon, a former Messenger-Inquirer photographer, was forcibly huddled up with a bunch of other newsmen some distance from the plane and had a near conniption fit when he saw me walk down the gangplank just a few feet in front of the president.
I suppose there are a lot of people who would attach more importance on the people and times I've written about here, but for me? I'd much rather see my children or grandchildren or see an old friend come through the back gate for a visit.
Some things are nice. Other things are better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.