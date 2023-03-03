Especially in larger communities, converting old industrial buildings into commercial business or residences is extremely common, but not so much here in western Kentucky. However, the former home of one of Madisonville’s oldest business is slowly being brought back to life as developers work on the property located right in the heart of town.
Ted Webb, Owner of Tradewater Brewing Company, the newest venture in the craft beer world for Hopkins County and the next phase in the Ruby Junction development, shared that if all goes according to plan, doors will open to the public April 14, 2023.
A fresh coat of exterior paint has been applied, twelve taps are installed and ready to go, ad all equipment and brewing ingredients are on-site. The only thing holding Webb from brewing beer is the final paperwork needed from the state of Kentucky.
“Once we get the go-ahead from the state we can start brewing,” Webb said. “I need the licenses prior to brewing beer. They said within the next two weeks, which keeps us on track to open mid-April.”
With a rough 1,200 square foot space inside the bar/brewing area, there will be seating for 35-40 people inside and 20-25 people in the outside patio space. The hopes is to make the outdoor space year round with heat lamps to provide warmth during the winter months and sun sails to provide shade during the hot summer months.
Webb says he wants this space to be “your third spot” meaning you are at work, you are at home, and you are at Tradewater. With the idea that there will be something for everybody, Webb plans to open the doors with at least six home brew award-winning recipes, in addition to a non-alcoholic homemade root beer for those who don’t drink and for your children to enjoy.
“A lot of people are getting excited about it. I’ve heard lots of positive things and some negative too, which is fine. I think five years ago this probably wouldn’t have done as well, but now with the other breweries open in Henderson and Hopkinsville, more people are interested and wanting to try new beers.”
“We’ve been needing a brewery or distillery to put us on the map,” Tricia Noel, Executive Director for the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission said. “Every community that’s movin’ and shakin’ has one, and now Madisonville is excited to be getting one.”
“This is going to do so much for this area,” Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director for the Madisonville/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation said. “Being right downtown has so many benefits to it. We are so looking forward to it.”
Webb stated that COVID has really changed things. More young people seem to be planning to stay in Hopkins County, settle down and start a family. He wants to give people a place to hang out and be comfortable.
“It’s not going to be the late night party/ get drunk space. It’s going to be a communal space, that’s what I want to be. Bring your laptop, be comfortable, have a beer and relax. I am all about a good vibe. We are family friendly, kids and dogs welcome. Bring your fur kids. Come have a beer and enjoy.”
Tradewater Brewing Company will be BYOF, meaning you can bring your own food in with you. Snacks, charcuterie boards, pizzas, you name it, you can bring it. Local food trucks will also be on-site for those who want to purchase something while enjoying a beer.
Hours of operation will be Tuesday-Thursday, 4-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-10p.m., to start. Once the demand and need of the community is expressed, Webb says he will look in to expanding the hours and potentially open on Mondays.
Tradewater Brewing will be located in the former block plant of Ruby Concrete Company at the corner of Dempsey and Arch streets in Madisonville, part of the larger Ruby Junction Development.
David Garrigan, co-owner of Garrigan Building and Construction and co-owner of Ruby Junction, told the Messenger in 2022 that the initial plan was to build and sell five-unit condos. Last year, residential property that was formerly owned by Ruby Concrete at the corner of Oates and Dempsey was converted into condos and sold.
The next phase of construction is to start developing the larger, industrial portion of the lot. The original plan called for family homes, mixed residential, retail and commercial space, a boutique hotel, a 7,500 square foot office building, a warehouse, and a common area, plaza, and park.
The Ruby Junction property, which was all once owned by Ruby Concrete Company, represents one of the oldest industrial landmarks in Madisonville. The company was found in 1869 by John Ruby as Ruby Lumber Company, eventually owning stores in multiple locations including both Madisonville and Providence.
The concrete division of the company began in the 1940s and lasted until it closed its doors in March 2019, with most of that time being spent at what is now Ruby Junction. The manufacturing part of the operation moved to a new location on Whittington Drive a few years before the closure, although the maintenance office, retail location and sand hopper at the Ruby Junction property continued to be used until that time.
In late 2019, the company was purchased by Wright Concrete from Pikeville and resumed operations on Whittington Drive as Ruby Wright Concrete.
