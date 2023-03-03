Especially in larger communities, converting old industrial buildings into commercial business or residences is extremely common, but not so much here in western Kentucky. However, the former home of one of Madisonville’s oldest business is slowly being brought back to life as developers work on the property located right in the heart of town.

Ted Webb, Owner of Tradewater Brewing Company, the newest venture in the craft beer world for Hopkins County and the next phase in the Ruby Junction development, shared that if all goes according to plan, doors will open to the public April 14, 2023.

