The Owensboro Fire Department Hose Handlers, a group of fireman’s wives, is putting on a 5K race to honor the loss of Roxie Pickrell, who passed away of a brain tumor in 2019.
Cathy Pickrell, Roxie’s mother, said there have been many events to keep her daughter’s memory alive.
In 2019 and 2020, Pickrell’s husband Jason Pickrell, a firefighter, held a Boston butt cookout in Roxie’s honor. They have also had T-shirt sales, bottle cap collections, and other small fundraisers.
These fundraisers were originally to help the Pickrell’s pay for medical expenses while Roxie was being treated, but the funds now go toward different non-profits and charities throughout the region.
Pickrell said these events have meant a lot to her.
“It really helps me deal with my grief,” Pickrell said.
She also said these events keep Roxie’s spirit alive.
“We’re doing positive things in her name, and she would love that,” Pickrell said.
Pickrell said that these events have been continuously going strong since 2019.
“These events have taken a life of their own,” Pickrell said. “Things have really fallen into place.”
The upcoming 5K is also benefiting Boulware Mission, a non-profit in Owensboro that helps get homeless people back on their feet.
Boulware Mission is hosting “Dancing With Our Stars,” a fundraiser for the non-profit, in August, and Pickrell will be participating in it.
The proceeds from the 5K will go toward supporting Pickrell and her dance partner, Phillip Page, in the competition. The money raised for each dancing duo goes toward funding Boulware Mission.
Registration for the 5K can be found on runsignup.com by searching “Run For Foxy Roxie.” There will be a $30 registration fee.
This will be the first 5K in honor of Roxie, and Pickrell said she plans on making this an annual event.
Awards will be given to the top male and female runners, along with first, second and third in each age category.
A spirit award will also be given to the racer with the best “Foxy Roxie” attire.
The 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Moreland Park on 1215 Hickland Ave. in Owensboro.
