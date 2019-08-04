The 17th annual Rural Life Celebration will return Aug. 11 to the Owensboro Convention Center at 5 p.m. to pay tribute to agriculture and individuals who work to make their communities a better place.
The 12-member Rural Life Committee has been planning the public event since November. It will include a free meal, speakers and an award ceremony.
Bill Brey, a Whitesville farmer who's been with the committee since its start, said the event may celebrate agriculture but it's open to anyone.
"You don't have to be a farmer to come," Brey said. "We'll have pork chops, beans and baked potatoes; it's a pretty good little meal."
The Rural Life Celebration began in 2003 and originally was held at the Owensboro Sportscenter. It typically draws about 400 people.
Richard Murphy, a committee member and director of social concerns for Catholic Charities, said the idea of paying tribute to farmers started with the late John McRaith who was bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro from 1982 to 2009.
Murphy said McRaith grew up on a farm in Minnesota and brought that love of agriculture with him.
"One of the very first things he did was to seek out the farming community and try to begin building a rapport with them," Murphy said. "He had routine meetings with farmers. The farming community is close-knit, hardworking, industrious and self-starting and so was Bishop John."
Although McRaith founded the Rural Life Celebration, it's not meant to be viewed as a Catholic-sponsored event.
"It's not really a Catholic thing; it's really about the whole community," Brey said.
Along with the meal, two awards will be presented -- the second "Be Like Rick" Award will go to Mike Horn for his community philanthropy and farmer Charles Krampe will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The "Be Like Rick" Award is named in honor Rick Kamuf, who died unexpectedly on March 25, 2017, at the age of 65. His connections to the community went far beyond agriculture, although farming was his passion and livelihood. He served on the boards of the Economic Development Corp. and Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, and was heavily involved as a Special Olympics coach, was a supporter of Owensboro Catholic Schools, an active member of St. Martin Parish and a community volunteer.
Ronnie Edge, a committee member and an Owensboro Grain employee, said it's important not to forget farmers and the Rural Life Celebration is a good reminder of their valuable contribution.
"Owensboro Grain wanted to get more involved with Rural Life," Edge said. "That's because we see it shrinking and we don't like that."
The Rural Life Celebration will be emceed by Kirk Kirkpatrick. There will also be speakers -- Kameron Braman and Trevor Hamilton from Gavilon Grain in Maceo -- who will talk during the meal.
Murphy said no RSVP is required to attend.
"There are some traditional values amongst this group that are praiseworthy," Murphy said. "The communal sense is a delight to see."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
