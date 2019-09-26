RiverValley Behavioral Health is reaching out to regional faith-based leaders to offer free Mental Health First Aid training and to acquaint them with the agency's other services.
To start that conversation, RVBH officials are inviting church leaders to an informational breakfast at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, 2840 W. Parrish Ave. There is no charge for the meal.
The invitation is open to regional churches, including those in southern Indiana and Muhlenberg County. Those areas are not in RVBH's seven-county service area, but they are invited to attend the breakfast and upcoming mental health training sessions.
Mental Health First Aid teaches the public how to recognize symptoms associated with mental illness and how to guide someone to appropriate treatment.
"We recognize the faith-based community is an important partner," said Wanda Figueroa, RVBH president and CEO. "We want to be a resource to them. We want to create a community of oneness."
Figueroa earned a master's degree in divinity. Churches and RVBH share many core values, she said.
They exist to help others and alleviate suffering. Saving lives and improving health are other shared goals.
People with mental health problems may contact a clinician, but often, they approach someone in the faith-based community, Figueroa said. Educating churches and congregations is an essential part of her plan to create awareness about mental illness.
Mental Health First Aid is an evidence-based program that covers all the major classifications of mental illness and walks people through a five-step action plan.
Because Figueroa feels strongly about community awareness and outreach, RVBH has invested in the program. In the past year or so, eight additional staff members have become certified to provide training.
Since Figueroa came to Owensboro in February 2018, her agency has provided Mental Health First Aid training to more than 1,000 adults, including those who work in public schools, colleges, nonprofits and law enforcement.
Churches often operate food pantries, clothes closets and soup kitchens, which puts them in contact with populations at risk for depression, anxiety and suicide. Besides, mental health officials estimate nearly half of all adults in the nation will experience mental illness at some point in their lifetime.
Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter, has attended Mental Health First Aid training and is a big advocate.
"It has allowed us to better understand what we see and hear within that population of individuals," Pedigo said. "That allows us to have a deeper understanding and identify their needs in a more effective way."
Faith leaders who want to attend Tuesday's informational breakfast may reserve a spot by contacting Jamie Johnson at johnson-jamie@rvbh.com or by calling her at 270-689-6703.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
