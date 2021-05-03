Regional Water Resource Agency will be adding three new positions to its roster as part of a restructuring of its departments.
“We are adding another department,” Joe Schepers, executive director, said. “Right now, our environmental department is combined with safety and it falls under finance.”
Schepers said having the environmental department under the finance director makes for somewhat of an awkward layout.
The agency’s environmental/safety director position will become the director of environmental compliance, while an environmental engineer will also be hired.
Schepers said the engineer/scientist role will be highly technical and will be able to analyze data from the agency’s two wastewater treatment plants and make recommendations for improvements.
“Basically how we would treat the plants based on the load that was coming in,” he said.
Schepers said the RWRA is also planning to work more with the EPA and the Kentucky Division of Water as more regulations start to come down the pike.
RWRA will also bring on a second engineering technician, something Schepers said will be valuable to the agency as it is facing a retirement bubble where a large portion of its workforce will soon be eligible for retirement.
“The one engineering tech we have is not too far out from retirement,” he said. “The second tech that we are hiring, it is kind of a two-fold purpose. One, to kind of be trained a little bit under the existing tech before he retires but also with the large construction projects we have going on here at the plants.”
Schepers said that by the time construction on the wastewater treatment plants is finished, the original engineering technician will be retiring and the agency will then go back down to just one person in that role.
“It looks like we are adding a position for a couple of years, three years or so,” Schepers said. “Whenever the first tech retires we will drop back down to on tech.”
The director of environmental compliance and the engineering technician positions will be the first to be hired. Schepers said he would like to have those filled by July 1. The new environmental scientist will be hired by the new director of environmental compliance.
“One of the first things the new director will do is go out and hire the scientist because the scientist will work directly for the director,” he said.
RWRA Board members recently approved a budget for the 2021 fiscal year that sets a primary focus on looking to the future.
“Everything we are doing we are trying to plan ahead,” Schepers said during the meeting. “We are trying to look at where are we going to be five years from now, 10 years from now, 20 years from now.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
