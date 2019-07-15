At a regular monthly meeting on Monday, the Regional Water Resource Agency board of directors appointed Associate Engineer Sean O'Bryan as the agency's new director of engineering.
He will take the reins on Aug.1 as current Director of Engineering Dean Behnke begins moving toward his Oct. 31 retirement.
"It is kind of phasing out, but it allows me to get projects finished up and transfer things over to him," Behnke said. "I have been here for a while, so it will take some time. He will be the go-to guy and I will be doing projects based off of his direction. There are some things, like the master plan stuff, that I have the best background on. There will be the process for getting him up to date on CSO’s (combined sewer overflow) and the long term strategic plan, among other things."
O'Bryan was brought into the RWRA fold in June 2013 as assistant engineer with the intent of eventually replacing Behnke, and was promoted to associate engineer in late 2016, Behnke said.
"We hired him with the anticipation that my schedule was kind of short and that we needed someone that could eventually move into the position," he said. "It takes a long time to become acclimated to what we deal with. It is a different position than most out there. When he had been here long enough and we knew he was the guy, he moved up to associate director."
O'Bryan, an Owensboro Catholic High School alumni, graduated with a bachelors of science in civil engineering from Western Kentucky University in 2008. In 2009, he became assistant city engineer for the city of Owensboro, he said.
"I worked a lot with the city's stormwater projects," he said. "I really got to know that side of it and when I came over here in 2013, I began to learn the sanitary and sewer side."
In his new role, he will be overseeing the agency's long term strategies that are in place to meet the evolving Environmental Protection Agency policies as well as the growing needs of the community, he said.
In terms of his new role with the agency, O'Bryan feels more than prepared, he said.
"It feels good," he said. "I’ve been back in Owensboro now for 10 years and I feel like it is a good fit for me at RWRA. I think Dean has done a good job in preparing me for the job, I’ve learned a lot and I look forward to the future here. ... It is a large system for Daviess County and I have had that time to learn it and be a part of changes to better the system over the years. I'm excited to continue to be a part of it."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
