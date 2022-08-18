The Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) has sent crews to eastern Kentucky to help the region’s roughly 13,000 residents that remain without water following widespread flooding.
RWRA safety and health manager Matt Allen said the agency is providing three-man crews to work 10-day rotations.
The first crew worked from Aug. 6-15 in Hazard, and they were replaced by a second crew that will work until Aug. 24. Another crew is set to work from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2.
Once the third crew completes its tour, Allen said RWRA will reassess the situation to see if it needs to send more help.
Allen said the crews are assisting recovery efforts from dusk to down, sometimes working up to 16 hours in a day. Work ranges from restoring water service to repairing roads and clearing debris, as well as some demolition work using RWRA’s heavy equipment.
“These employees have volunteered to go do this,” Allen said, “and they’re outworking all the other crews in the area. So, we’re really proud to have these guys volunteer and go help our neighbors who are in dire need of help.”
The situation remains grim in Hazard and elsewhere in the region. Along with the loss of water service, entire sections of road were washed away by the flooding — preventing travel in some areas.
Last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the stricken area was “likely out of the emergency phase of responding to this disaster.” Search-and-rescue teams that remained in the region to wait out additional threats of heavy rains have been given the green light to go home, Beshear said.
At least 39 people died from the disaster, according to reports.
