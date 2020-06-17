Budget season is in full swing, and the Regional Water Resource Agency is next in the lineup to send its fiscal year 2020-21 budget up the ladder to gain state approval.
On Monday, the RWRA board of directors unanimously approved a $54.1 million budget that will see a rate increase of $2.30 for residents as part of RWRA’s annual increase in its five-year strategy, the rehabilitation of the Ragu Pump Station, and the downtown ravine sewer project, as well as move forward on three major projects on the timeline for RWRA’s Long Term Control Plan (LTCP), said Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director.
“We are pleased with the budget,” he said. “We are still ahead of schedule, and if we are able to tackle these projects this year, we will maintain that time frame. We are confident, even with effects of COVID-19 and the potential of a resurgence, that we will be able to move forward without interruptions.”
One of the major projects that RWRA will undertake is rehabilitating and advancing the Ragu (Mizkan America, Inc.) Pump Station. This project is anticipated to cost $2 million, Schepers said.
“This project is still in the design stages,” he said. “We are planning to up-size the pump station so we can (have) multiple directions to split off flow so that we can redirect it as needed. We have two capacities that we deal with, hydraulic and load, meaning solid materials in the water. This up-sizing will help us treat more water and redirect for efficiency needs.”
A major project that RWRA has had to push back may make its way up the list if various grants come to fruition. The Ravine Sewer Project would take an “old” preexisting tunnel that zigzags through the area adjacent to the Owensboro Convention Center under buildings and put a new system under the streets. The anticipated cost would come in at roughly $9 million, Schepers said.
“The project begins west of the convention center and goes diagonally across town,” he said. “Years ago, they just rolled pipe in the ditch and built buildings on top of it. We would put in new pipes, which would help us in our ongoing move to separate storm water from sanitary in accordance with EPA guidelines. We would then fill that old pipe with concrete. It is something that needs to be done, and that old pipe system is on borrowed time.”
While RWRA is hopeful that it will be able to address the ravine project in the next fiscal year, one aspect of its overall annual plans is its 10-year LTCP. For FY 2020-21, the agency is hoping to address three projects: reworking the pump station at Lafayette Drive ($300,000), a rainwater/sanitation separation at Baybrook Street ($300,000), and a projected $3.5 million interceptor upgrade at Parkway Drive. However, depending on the agency’s master plan, it may be able to “kill multiple birds with one stone,” Schepers said.
“We are looking at being able to put those funds into upgrades on our David Hawes Wastewater Treatment Plant,” he said. “With those upgrades, we will be able to accomplish the same thing in terms of increasing our capacity and separating out the water, keeping overflow from going into the Ohio River through storing wastewater in basins and treating that. Doing that plant upgrade would cover a great deal.”
While RWRA is showing a negative cash balance of $5 million, it is able to pull from reserves built up over the past year of its five-year plan, which includes the annual increase of $2.30, Shepers said.
“We are in year four of our five-year rate plan,” he said. “This year and next is that bell curve. We planned for a positive balance in years one through three and the negative balances in years four and five. We are using the balance that was built up in the first three years to supplement the negative cash balance. Doing it this way, we were able to keep rate increases low and be responsible stewards of the funds. Despite everything that has been going on with COVID, we feel that we are right where we need to be and are ahead of schedule.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
