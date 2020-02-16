The RWRA board recently approved the agency’s five-year capital projects plan to the tune of roughly $65 million. The “dynamic” plan is meant to inform budgetary and project planning moving forward, said Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director.
“This is a living, breathing document and the backbone of our budget as well as our planning and operations,” he said. “This budget is not set in stone. This is a projected model looking five years out. Our breakdown for each fiscal year’s budget will have to be approved by the board annually and there are always projects that will be added or subtracted, based on our need and the need of our ratepayers.”
For instance, part of the 2019-20 budget, roughly $1.5 million of the projected $14 million annual budget, was meant to be funded through a project loan through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to go toward sludge removal improvements at the Max Rhodes Waste Water Treatment plant at 1201 Ewing Road.
Luckily, as opposed to pushing the project back a year to reapply, the agency was able to cover the cost through its general fund. As far as the other projects for the past year, the agency is “looking good” moving into the next fiscal year, he said.
“The sludge processing improvement was supposed to be KIA,” he said. “However, we were able to fund that without having to take out a loan, that shows a little better on the budget. The Center Street Tunnel Project was projected to cost $7 million and that came in less, so the budgets are fluid based on numerous factors.”
The budget going into the 2020-21 fiscal year is projected to be roughly $12.4 million and will likely be approved in April, prior to the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.
More than 16 projects are currently on the docket, spanning from manhole rehabilitations to wastewater redirection and stormwater separation on Tampa Drive, to equipment upgrades and replacements.
However, as with the more than 70 projects spanning the five-year plan, there are always elements that could force agency officials to call an audible, such as new Environmental Protection Agency mandates affecting the agency’s 10-year combined sewer overflow long term control plan, Schepers said.
The “long term plan” is a 10-year plan designed by RWRA and approved by the EPA meant to complete the agency’s combined sewer system in compliance with the EPA’s Clean Water Act, which is meant to stem the overall impact of untreated or partially treated human and industrial waste, toxic materials and debris, as well as stormwater on bodies of water; in the agency’s case, the Ohio River.
“If there is any new EPA mandate, we have to follow it,” he said. “These are unfunded mandates, so those will obviously affect our budget and money through the KIA isn’t a grant, it is a loan. While 2% interest is great, that is still money that we have to pay back.”
Aside from new federal mandates, Schepers and his team at RWRA are always trying to look forward to any changes or circumstances that may arise, prompting them to look past a short five years, Schepers said.
“We budget and we present the next five years,” he said. “But internally, Dwayne (Duke) and I look at the next 10 years. Going out 10 years is like looking into a crystal ball, but we go at as far as we can regarding all of it; equipment, retirement issues, staffing, new mandates and systems. We take everything we possibly can into account, especially in regard to our budgeting.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.