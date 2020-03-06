RWRA's David Hawes plant upgrades finally complete

Upgrades to the Regional Water Resource Agency’s David W. Hawes Wastewater Treatment Plant have finally been completed, 317 days behind schedule.
Despite the long road, the installation of the plant’s new ultraviolet treatment (UV) array, the addition of two new indoor bar crate filters and upgrades to the electrical system are sound, said Joe Schepers, agency executive director.
The biggest aspect of the project was the installation of the UV system, which uses high-powered bulbs to pass ultraviolet light through the water to destroy potentially harmful microorganisms, eliminating the need for chemicals to kill bacteria in wastewater.
“The bottom line is that we got the job done,” he said. “It is complete. It was 317 days behind schedule, but it got done and we have a good job out there. We don’t like being behind schedule like that. It is frustrating for us, it is frustrating for the contractor and it’s frustrating to KIA who is financing the project. We did it get it done and the liquidated damages did cover our costs.”
Initially, the W. Rogers Company was awarded the $4.6 million contract, funded through a grant from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, by the agency’s board of directors in January 2018. At the time, the expectation was that a substantial amount of the work would be finished by Feb. 27, 2019, with full completion of the project set for April 27. However, due to weather problems and staffing issues within the company, those dates were not met.
Beginning on Feb. 27, 2019, the agency began collecting liquidated damages to the tune of $900 for each calendar day, said Schepers.
Liquidated damages are determined during the formation of a contract for the injured party (RWRA) to collect as compensation upon a specific breach of contract.
“The (liquidated damages) were $285,300 and were set before the contract,” he said. “We sat down and calculated what it would look like for us expense-wise in the event of delays. Calculating every penny in terms of our costs with chemicals, electrical costs, employee expenses, extra interest on the KIA loan; the total cost to us was roughly $287,000. So out total expenses only totaled around $2,000. So, when all is said and done, the calculations we did three years ago worked out pretty well. We covered ourselves well.”
Taking damages into account, the entire project inevitably cost roughly $4.5 million. With the additions, the plant is now ready to facilitate a possible expansion given that it’s approaching capacity, and will aid in the plant’s ability to push water through the system, said Schepers.
“We went from chemical treatment to UV,” he said. “It also changed our bar crate filter at the beginning of the process that catches Walmart bags and things like that. That grate was outside, so it would freeze. We went from one to two bar grates and put a building over it to heat it. It is all around better technology.”
“The UV is oversized, so we can do some plant expansion and have enough to be covered. It does depend on how much we have to expand, it can take some without having to add more UV. If we go through our Master Plan and have to triple the size, then we will definitely need more UV. We are all pleased that it is complete and now, it is on to the next project.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
