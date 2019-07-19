W. Rogers Company, the contractor hired to complete upgrades to the Regional Water Resource Agency's David W. Hawes Wastewater Treatment Plant, is roughly five months behind schedule.
The original $4.6 million contract for the installation of ultraviolet treatment (UV) equipment and upgrades to the Pleasant Valley Road plant was approved by the agency's board of directors in January 2018, with the expectation that a substantial amount of the project would be finished by Feb. 27 of this year with the full completion of the project set for April 27. Those dates have come and gone, Joe Schepers, agency executive director, said.
"They (W. Rogers) have had some challenges," he said. "Issues with weather and some staffing issues have caused them to be delayed with many of their critical path items. It was supposed to be up and running in February, so at this point, they aren't only a little off schedule. We hope to have the UV installed in the next month. So, progress is being made, but slowly."
The goal of the UV system is to make the potential for expanding treatment more feasible as well as lessen the use of chemicals to kill bacteria in wastewater. The system uses high-powered bulbs to pass ultraviolet light through the water to destroy potentially harmful microorganisms. Water would flow through the system without being held in tanks like in chemical treatment.
With the original contract deadlines not being met, W. Rogers is incurring, as of Feb. 27, liquidated damages (determined during the formation of a contract for the injured party to collect as compensation upon a specific breach) to the tune of $900 for each calendar day past deadline, Victor Cernius, agency director of operations, said.
"They have had numerous challenges from the get-go of the project," he said. "I don't think that the contract duration was anything that couldn't have been achieved or shouldn't have been achieved. They have primarily been challenges of their own making. The unforeseen issue that they encountered was the plant's pre-existing effluent-pipes. However, the contact was adjusted from its original $4.6 million to $4.8 million, with an extension being granted, which was the Feb. 27 deadline."
While behind schedule, the project is making progress and does entail more than simply installing a UV system, he said.
"The structures are up," he said. "This being said, the project consists of more than just the UV. It is the system, the screening, metering structure, electronic and communications throughout the plant, more or less. They are rewiring the entire plant. A big part of this project was updating the electrical system throughout the plant."
W. Roger's new projected completion date for the commissioning of the UV plant is in the second week of August, with the contractor planning to have vacated the site by Sept. 1, a date that, especially given the amount of work yet to complete, it definitely tentative, Cernius said.
"They are at the point where they are waiting for finalization of installations," he said. "As far as the infrastructure on the ground, they have made process. The final piping tie-ins, the UV screens are in the channels, they just haven't been commissioned in terms of controls. The UV building is up, they are trimming out the inside and preparing for electrical equipment. A small portion of the UV equipment is installed. For now, the contractor is focused on the major piping throughout the plant. The latest schedule that I have been given is the second week of August with the commissioning of the UV, but at this point, it is tentative."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.