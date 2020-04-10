Regional Water Resource Agency operations are running normally as officials take steps to ensure the health and wellness of agency employees and the community.
A major step that the agency has taken is dividing personnel among the agency’s three campuses on Grimes Avenue, Pleasant Valley Road and Ewing Road. Officials are also putting critical on-site staff on rotation to ensure that, even in the event of illness from the coronavirus, services can run smoothly, said Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director.
“We have divided every electrician, mechanical staff, engineers, etc. between all three sites,” he said. “If any campus gets sick, we have redundancies built in. Right now we have divided everybody in half and are rotating two weeks on and two weeks off with our at home employees being ready to be called in if needed. Those staff that can work from home are working from home. We are on skeleton crews, but everything is running the way it needs to.”
RWRA has also paused on major strategic plan projects, limiting staff to smaller projects that wouldn’t require a long work period to limit the public burden and the potential of exposing agency employees, he said.
“There haven’t been any emergencies so far,” he said. “We are focusing on small jobs right now that allow us to get in and out. He are hitting our paving list and smaller things that wouldn’t impact the public. Some of our projects could take up to two weeks — we are focusing on one or two day jobs.”
While there haven’t been any confirmed cases among RWRA staff, Schepers and his team are creating various contingency plans to face any potential issues that may arise or the possibility that the spread of COVID-19 worsens, he said.
“We are watching, waiting and seeing,” he said. “We have plans for the next several steps like the potential of travel bans or a shelter in place order. If there is a shelter in place order, we may cut crews in half again. If it gets really bad, we are prepared to bring in cots and quarantine essential operators in the plants to make sure they are running. We are prepared, as a last resort, to bring in supplies and crews to live in the plants. This is, of course, the last case scenario as we continue to brainstorm and plan for every eventuality. Our last line of defense is ensuring that Max Rhodes and David Hawes (plants) stay operating.”
The focus, for now, is on maintaining those plants, he said.
“Right now, efficiency is not our No. 1 priority,” he said. “We ask for the public’s patience on certain projects, but our focus is the health and safety of our employees and the community as well as keeping those plants running. Those are our top priorities.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.