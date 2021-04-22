Regional Water Resource Agency Board members approved a budget for the 2021 fiscal-year this week, putting a primary focus on looking to the future.
“Everything we are doing we are trying to plan ahead,” Joe Schepers, executive director, said during the meeting. “We are trying to look at where are we going to be five years from now, 10 years from now, 20 years from now.”
Schepers said an important part of that is addressing the needed improvements at both its David Hawes plant, at 1722 Pleasant Valley Road, and the Max Rhoads plant, at 1201 Ewing Road North, daily.
“We are also beginning the designs for the upgrades of the two plants,” he said.
A part of the agency’s facilities compliance plan, both plants are operating at above the capacity for which they were originally built.
“We are still trying to determine if we are going to upgrade the two plants or build a third plant, but we will have that this fiscal year,” Schepers said. “Depending on what happens with the facilities compliance plan, there is a chance that we are going to have to come up before you and the rate review board for a raise to pay for it.”
Schepers said the original estimate for the work is $50.5 million.
The RWRA has signed an agreement with the Kentucky Division of Water to rectify the situation by 2024.
“As of right now, our budget is extremely strong and healthy, but it cannot take a $50.5 million hit,” he said.
Other projects on the books for the year, a year that Schepers said the RWRA will approach aggressively in regards to projects, include finalizing repairs to damaged manholes and sewer lines in the south portion of Owensboro.
Board members approved emergency repairs totaling $350,000 for a manhole collapse at the intersection of Goetz Drive and Southtown Boulevard as well as $228,390 in emergency repairs for 33-foot of sewer line that partially collapsed as a result of the winter rains.
Another reason for looking ahead is what Schepers described as a “retirement bubble,” that will see just under 50% of RWRA’s workforce eligible for retirement within the next 10 years.
“This year is the first year of the bubble,” he said. “We have five employees that are either eligible to or have already contacted us that will be retiring this coming year. We are starting to see the effects of the bubble.”
As the agency enters the fifth and final year of an approved five-year rate plan approved by the Owensboro-Daviess County Rate Review Board in March 2017, the final phase will be implemented July 1.
Like organizations throughout the country, RWRA had to navigate through the ever-changing landscape caused by COVID-19 during the last fiscal-year.
“Everybody is sick and tired of hearing about COVID-19 this past fiscal year,” he said. “It affected how we did our business, it affected how we interacted at home, it affected everything we did.”
Schepers said employees were forced to adapt, and that is exactly what they did.
“They overcame COVID-19 and overcame all the changes to complete business as usual,” he said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
