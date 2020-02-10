Sacramento Disc Dog club kicks off its first season

If one has a dog and a Frisbee, they meet more than the needed requirements to join a Disc Dog club, part of a worldwide K9 Frisbee “Toss and Fetch” league.
An official Disc Dog club was started in Sacramento recently by Jeremy McLaughlin, club captain. The club kicked off its first season of the year on Feb. 1. This year will also be its first to participate in the Toss and Fetch worldwide league, McLaughlin said.
Each club holds five seasons throughout the year with five weeks of toss and fetch for each season. Each team, consisting of a dog and its handler, will then earn a cumulative score over the five-week season that is then compiled into an overall league score for each club and ranked worldwide.
To play, handlers toss a Frisbee on a 50-yard trapezoidal field divided into 10-yard sections. Handlers then throw the disc and the further away the dog captures the disc from the starting point, the more points it receives, so long as the disc is caught in bounds. Jump captures earn dogs an extra half-point. Junior and beginner handlers get 10 points just for throwing a frisbee, McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said the idea of Disc Dog came about after former Ohio State University student Alex Stein snuck onto the Dodgers Stadium outfield during a Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds game in 1974 and started tossing a Frisbee with his dog, Ashley Whippet, receiving a play-by-play from announcers and gaining national attention.
Now, more than 40 years later, McLaughlin said 2020 will be the biggest year of Disc Dog yet with about 3,000 participants in 18 different countries.
McLaughlin said he got the idea to get a Disc Dog club started in Sacramento after he competed in a club with a friend and thought it would be a great activity for the community.
“When I saw it, I thought we could do this down in Sacramento … it would be good for the kids to actually get out and do something fun outdoors,” he said.
McLaughlin said the club is open to anyone of any age.
“Disc Dog is probably the most open and fun, cheapest thing you can do with your dog,” he said. “It’s open to anyone. That’s the beauty of Toss and Fetch; if your dog can chase a Frisbee, we can have some fun.”
The Sacramento Disc Dog club will play for the next four consecutive Saturdays for its first season of the year at the Sacramento Lions Club, off Kentucky 2383. Handlers will have to pay $40 for club dues, which also covers one dog, and $10 for each additional dog entered after that.
