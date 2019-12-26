Sacramento students donate to area animal shelter

Muhlenberg County Animal Shelter dog Rusty paid a visit to Tiffany Walters’ fifth-grade class at Marie Gatton Phillips Sacramento Elementary recently after students made donations to the shelter.
Students voted to donate to the animal shelter rather than do a class gift exchange for Christmas, according to Walters.
“I feel like this was a better choice than doing the exchange because the animals really need it and we don’t really need the presents … the animals could really use this,” said fifth-grader Meagen Eaves.
The class has been learning about the rainforest in reading class and how to protect it and wanted to help make a difference.
“Since we’re so far away, we couldn’t really do anything for that, but they did want to do something to make an impact,” Walters said.
Students said by donating to animal shelters, they felt they were giving back to the community and doing something selfless in the spirit of Christmas. They decided giving to those in need would be more fruitful and satisfying than buying each other gifts that they would quickly grow out of.
“Usually people don't think about animals as much as they think about themselves or their family,” said fifth-grader Riley Wilker.
The class has been bringing in blankets, pet food, and cleaning products since the beginning of December and have managed to make a hefty donation to the shelter, Walters said.
Volunteers from the Muhlenberg County Animal Shelter made the visit to the class along with shelter dog Rusty to say thank you to the students and answer questions about the animal shelter.
Shelter volunteers said students were also welcome to help volunteer at the shelter in the future as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
