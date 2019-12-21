The Safe Ride KY coalition is offering $10,000 worth of free Lyft rides from now until 5 a.m. on Jan. 1 in an effort to prevent impaired driving in the state.
People can claim $10 in ride credits by downloading the Lyft app on their phones, entering promo code SAFERIDEKY2020 and ordering a ride home, the announcement said.
But the offer is only good until the $10,000 runs out.
The coalition is led by the Kentucky Distillers' Association and joined by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Kentucky, Becker Law Office, Independent Stave Company, Buzick Construction, AAA of Kentucky and supported by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Louisville Metro Councilman Brandon Coan.
KDA President Eric Gregory said this is the third year for the December promotion.
He said the group has delivered nearly 9,000 safe rides during the Christmas, New Year's, St. Patrick's Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving holidays over the past three years.
A news release said the campaign's success has attracted attention from Offices of Highway Safety in other states.
"Safe Ride KY's holiday campaigns continue to have real impact on reducing the number of impaired driving incidents across the Commonwealth," Gregory said. "It's a program that produces results by allowing people to plan ahead to celebrate responsibly and get home safely."
State police records show that DUI convictions have decreased steadily over the past five years -- dropping from 21,785 in 2014 to 18,567 last year, the news release said.
It said that retailers who want materials to promote the free safe ride code or groups that want to sponsor the coalition financially can contact Mary Gratzer by email at mary@kybourbon.com.
More information is available online at www.saferideky.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
