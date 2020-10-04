Owensboro Catholic High School senior Reece Peach knows with certainty that every person at the school, from students to educators, is willing to do what it takes for the school system to continue with in-person learning as effectively and safely as possible.
The 17-year-old had doubts this summer when he heard the Owensboro Catholic Schools system would be beginning the school year in person. Those doubts were higher when it came to sports. When August rolled around, however, and he saw the safety measures in place, his doubts diminished.
“When it comes to how OCS has handled the coronavirus this year, I must say that I have been impressed, and I take a sense of pride in that,” he said.
The Owensboro Catholic school system was the only one in the area to return to full in-person learning at the start of this school year on Aug. 26.
Plexiglass desk partitions are in place for each student, hand sanitizer is available and social distancing has been enacted to ensure student safety within the school system. Students and educators are also wearing masks at all times unless they have a “mask break” outside, Peach said, on the soccer field.
Masks actually have become an identifiable part of his peers, he said, and they don’t impede on his ability to learn.
In fact, Peach said the safety measures in place have been a “blessing to the gradebooks.”
“Last year, more time was spent chatting with friends in class and worrying about what after-school plans looked like or when practice was going to start,” he said. “This year, more focus is put into doing work and learning because our ability to have social interaction is far more restricted. It’s a blessing and a curse.”
Jill Chappell, OCHS chemistry and physics teacher, agreed with this sentiment, saying that while the safety measures in place are different, they are “absolutely worth it.”
Students aren’t able to do traditionally fun and lively activities, like pep rallies and assemblies, and even their lunch breaks look different. Weekly Mass also looks different, as it now has to be divided into several, smaller groups.
Because of this, Chappell and her teacher friends are trying to come up with creative ways for students to still have fun and enjoy being in school with their peers.
“With everything that is different we are prepared to come up with an alternative to still bring the Catholic High spirit to our school,” she said, adding that educators at the school are brainstorming creative ways to have pep rallies to get students excited about fall sports.
Still, Chappell has noticed students have been worried. Will they have school dances this year? Will they get to do the typical senior retreats that OCHS seniors do each year at Gasper River? Will they get to have a student section at sporting events?
The unknowns are frustrating, Chappell said, especially for seniors. But students are resilient.
“They will find ways to make the best of these new situations even though it will not look the same as years before,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.