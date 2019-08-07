Safety reminder

Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King makes himself visible as he checks speeds on U.S. 231 near Deer Park Elementary and College View Middle School on Tuesday to help bring awareness to motorist about slowing down in school zones as school starts today. KSP will be actively patrolling school zones throughout the school year.

 Alan Warren

Safety reminder

