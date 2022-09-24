Although donations picked up immediately after the Dec. 10 tornado, the Salvation Army of Madisonville said that after ten months, they now need donations of all kinds.
Kassy Holmes, the Salvation Army’s administrative assistant, said monetary donations are down quite a bit compared to previous years.
“When COVID hit, we did see it go down a little bit, but it still stayed close to the same,” she said. “This year, with the way the food cost is going up, the donations are just not there.”
Crystal Doss, the shelter housing manager, said food and clothing donations are not there either.
“When I say donations, people usually donate food, hygiene products, clothing,” she said. “We are struggling.”
The Salvation Army of Madisonville serves the residents of Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. They help house, cloth, and feed anyone who needs the help.
Doss said since the shelter has been open all year, the summer is usually the slowest time, but not this year.
“We have a full shelter all summer,” she said. “We have not had low numbers.”
This week the shelter has had 25 individual people they are housing, which does not include families. That number also does not include the people who come by asking to take a shower, wash their clothes, or ask for food.
“Some of these people come in here with nothing. We try to give them basic necessities to survive, and I barely have those to give to people currently,” said Doss. “We didn’t get the calm this year.”
Captain Lisa Good said the shelter doesn’t normally pick up until November when the weather starts to get colder.
“Between the months of June to November, it is always slow, but with the prices of everything, and the donations almost zero, it really hurts,” she said.
They are asking for donations of any kind, monetary, clothing, or food. Good said some of the bigger items they need are snack foods, breakfast foods, coffee, creamer, big barrels of laundry detergent, and new clothing like T-shirts, sweats, socks, and underwear of all sizes. She said financial donations are also helpful so the shelter and Salvation Army can purchase specific things they need.
For more information on what the Salvation Army and the shelter provide, call 270-825-3620. For monetary or items, send them to The Salvation Army Madisonville at P.O. Box 489 or drop them off at 805 McCoy Avenue. The Salvation Army is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
