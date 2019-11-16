Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" played in the background Friday as people trickled into the Salvation Army's gymnasium at 215 Ewing Road for the annual Red Kettle Kickoff campaign.
It was a luncheon, with chili and desserts on the menu, that doubled as a fundraiser and an awareness event for the public.
David Mattingly of Maceo was on kitchen duty for his fifth year of volunteering for the kickoff.
Mattingly said he's always been willing to lend a hand for causes such as the Salvation Army, and retirement has made it easier.
"It's good for the community; it helps the children who are less fortunate," said Mattingly, who retired from Swedish Match six years ago. "I know some of these people out in the audience who come -- a lot of retired judges and commissioners. And they stand behind us pretty good."
With the kickoff, red kettle locations have been established at Hobby Lobby, Rural King, Big Lots and IGA at 900 E. 25th St.
Salvation Army Capt. Aaron Abram said the locations will be expanded to 13 on Nov. 29, which is Black Friday.
But with Thanksgiving coming a week later, Abram said that means fewer days to collect donations.
"Unfortunately, this year we have a shorter season because of how late Thanksgiving is," Abram said. "So we only have 22 days at Walmart, Kroger and Sam's Club, which are our best locations."
Abram said the charity saw its donations, as well as its number of volunteer bell ringers, increase in 2018.
"We collected $117,000 last year," Abram said. "That surpassed our goal of $115,000 for Daviess County."
In previous years, the kettle drive was reliant on cash donations.
But for the first time, Abram said all kettle signs have been equipped nationwide with Apple Pay and Google Pay readers, which will enable donations from those who have their debit and credit cards stored on their smartphones.
"We're trying to accommodate the move toward a cashless society," Abram said. "People have been saying for years, 'I'd give but I don't have any cash.' So we've found an option for that."
Recruiting more volunteer bell ringers has been a priority for the Salvation Army.
Abram said there will be about 17 to 18 paid bell ringers but the bulk comes from volunteers willing to take a four or eight-hour shift. The kettles are manned from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
According to Abram, the percentage of volunteers has steadily increased from about 40% in 2016 to 54% in 2017 and 65% in 2018.
He attributed the spike to the One Day Owensboro challenge, which asks people to volunteer one day during the Red Kettle Campaign.
"We're trying to tip the scales toward more volunteers than paid workers," Abram said. "We certainly appreciate our paid workers and enjoy helping them out at Christmastime. But those volunteers help keep more money for the program."
Anyone who would like to volunteer as a bell ringer for one day can contact the Salvation Army at 270-685-5576 or via Facebook messaging.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.