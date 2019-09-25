Sanford seeking to lift downtown residential restrictions

City Commissioner Jeff Sanford has introduced the idea of revising the Article 21 zoning ordinance that currently prohibits residential living on the first floors of buildings within the downtown sector.
Sanford first brought the issue to light at the commission’s Sept. 17 meeting and now plans to have a serious discussion about changing the Article 21 provision to spur more livable space downtown.
“They told us years ago that livability is the last thing you need to do to create a downtown core,” Sanford said. “And now that it’s been invested in, whether you like it or hate it, you have to have people in the area to make it work seven days a week. Weekends I think we do fine; we have things going on and foot traffic is good. But during the week, I think we need more foot traffic.”
Sanford isn’t alone in his thinking that more residential opportunities should be available downtown.
Fellow commissioners Larry Conder, Pam Smith-Wright and Larry Maglinger have all expressed interest in making changes to Article 21 that would create more downtown housing.
“If that would make a difference in people moving and living downtown, then, yes, I think we should explore it,” Smith-Wright said. “Our plan is not going to work if we don’t have folks downtown. This was part of the original idea of the revitalization and that was for folks to live downtown.”
Maglinger said Article 21 is “lengthy and confusing” and has likely “hindered” residential growth downtown.
“I think we need to take a hard look at it and it needs to fit our needs today for downtown development and for residential,” Maglinger said.
Conder, who owns commercial and residential space downtown, said the downtown along with the rest of the Owensboro market is saturated with retail space and that more consideration should be given to affordable housing.
“If your inventory is heavy on retail-commercial but yet you want to be able to do residential, and the rules don’t allow you to do it, it seems a little counterintuitive to me,” Conder said. “… I really think (Article 21) needs to be looked at and addressed in today’s market. I don’t think this market is going to change for at least 10 years to where you really do need more retail on the first floor.”
Although the City Commission must approve changes to such zoning ordinances, it’s the Historic Preservation Board and Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment that enforces the rules or allows for exceptions.
In April, those boards granted Matt Hayden’s and Jack Wells’ Gulfstream Commercial Services-affiliate Riverfront Brio a variance request to construct a downtown apartment-hotel complex as high as 15 stories. Article 21 currently limits building heights to between four and six stories tall unless a variance can be obtained.
Sanford said having the apartment-hotel complex is a start.
“It will help, but I don’t think we can just stop there,” Sanford said. “…That’s one entity doing some things but I would like to get some other folks involved, too. Matt and Jack do a lot, but I think there’s opportunity for others. You don’t have to be a big-time developer to step up and take a blighted property, fix it up and make a single-family home out of it.”
Mayor Tom Watson said he doesn’t have enough information to say whether he’s in favor or against Sanford’s idea.
“Jeff’s in real estate, and he has an ear to the ground in what’s needed,” Watson said. “I’ll just let him bring it in front of a work session, and we can talk about it. That will probably be the best thing to do. That way we can get all the commissioners in one spot long enough to get everybody’s thoughts on it.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.