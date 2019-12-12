Ever get an orange in your Christmas stocking?
I was reading an old article by Thomas Clark, the late Kentucky historian laureate, about Southern Christmases in the 19th century.
In the years after the Civil War, he wrote, poor Southern families who could afford little for Christmas always tried to make sure that children's stockings included an orange.
Why oranges?
They were colorful on a bleak winter morning.
They tasted sweet.
And they were loaded with vitamins.
Plus the peel could be used later to flavor cakes.
And no Southern Christmas, Clark wrote, was complete without a coconut.
The family would gather around, he wrote, while the father punched a hole in one of the eyes of the coconut.
And everybody would taste the milk inside.
Once the coconut was broken, and everybody had had a taste of the meat, it would be grated into shreds to make coconut cakes for the holidays.
Boy, that brought back memories.
Oranges and coconuts were still part of Christmas in far western Kentucky until at least the 1950s and '60s.
I just never realized that we were carrying on an old Southern tradition.
Before my brother and I went to bed on Christmas Eve, we'd each pin our names to one of our father's old work socks -- which usually had a hole in the toe.
Santa was always nice enough to put an orange in the sock first to block the hole so the candy wouldn't fall out.
I guess I always just assumed that oranges were included as hole-blockers.
I didn't realize there was a tradition involved.
And there was always a coconut around the house at Christmas time.
Always the ritual of punching a hole in one of the eyes with an ice pick, sipping the milk inside and tasting the meat before Mama grated it for cakes.
Again, I had no idea how old the ritual was.
Clark doesn't mention pineapples, but we always had a pineapple at Christmas too.
My father's favorite dessert was a pineapple upside-down cake.
And my mother always fixed one for Christmas.
When he was in the Army Air Corps stationed in Shreveport, Louisiana, in September 1943, she mailed him a pineapple upside-down cake.
see orange/page C3
About the time she mailed it, he shipped out for New Jersey.
The cake followed him.
But before it reached New Jersey, he climbed on a boat and headed for England.
The cake finally got there around Christmas.
Well, the crumbs did.
So, pineapple upside-down cake became a Christmas tradition for us.
But somehow, through the years, those traditions got lost.
Shredded coconut is too easy to buy these days.
And the last time we bought a coconut, we had to throw part of the meat away because we got tired of eating it.
I also confess that it's been a while since I've seen an orange in a stocking.
We have the fancy kind now with no holes.
But Santa, if you're listening, could you toss in an orange or two this year?
For old times' sake.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
