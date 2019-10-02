The Jeeps are coming to downtown Owensboro on Saturday for the Sunset Cruisers' final Downtown Cruise-in of the year.
Steve McNatton, spokesman for the club, says he didn't expect many Jeeps to show up last year when the Cruisers decided to have its first Jeep night downtown.
"I said, 'We won't have seven show up'," he said Monday. "But we had more than 80."
And Jeep owners are telling him to expect a lot more Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.
"There are 22 that are supposed to come from Madisonville," McNatton said. "I guess we'll find out how many Jeeps there are in the region."
The weather is expected to cooperate.
The National Weather Service says to expect sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.
"That should be perfect," McNatton said.
He's expecting everything from modern Jeeps to vintage military models.
McNatton said the Cruisers are still raising money for Honor Flights to take veterans to Washington, D.C.
A cruise-in is scheduled for 4 p.m. until dark on Oct. 8 in front of the Best Western-Plus hotel on Goetz Drive.
"We've raised $2,000 at cruise-ins this year," McNatton said. "We're going to try to raise another $2,000 next week."
He said Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of food sales during those hours to the cause.
McNatton said, "The car community has done very well this year. We had more than 400 vehicles downtown twice this summer."
He said, "I've seen more cars that are new to the cruise-in in the past couple of months than I've ever seen. A lot of them have been sitting for years. But the owners have decided to clean them up and bring them out to show."
McNatton said the Cruisers are working on plans now for the 2020 season downtown.
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn't opened.
The vintage vehicles, along with some newer ones, line Second Street -- and the side streets -- between Daviess and Frederica streets on the first Saturday of every month from April through October.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
