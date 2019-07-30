The Sunset Cruisers have had more than their share of rain this summer during their Downtown Cruise-ins.
But the forecast for Saturday is sunshine and 87 degrees.
"I'll take that," Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said Tuesday. "A couple of years ago, it was nearly 100. I'll take 87."
After a record-breaking April cruise-in with 417 cars and trucks, the May 3 event was rained out.
That was to have been Mopar day -- honoring muscle cars produced by Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth during the 1960s and early 1970s.
Since it was rained out, Mopar day was rolled into the club's BackPack Nationals at 5 p.m. June 15 at Independence Bank, 2425 Frederica St.
Last month, the Sunset Cruisers used the cruise-in to raise money to help more local veterans participate in the Bluegrass Honor Flights to Washington, D.C.
Rain rolled through downtown twice that day, but the club still raised more than $1,000, McNatton said.
The club tried again on July 22 near Texas Roadhouse and the rain stopped just in time.
The Cruisers raised another $800 that day, McNatton said.
All vehicles are welcome at the cruise-ins, he said.
But each month, the club honors a different auto manufacturer.
And August is Ford month.
That includes Mercurys too.
"A lot of young people have Mustangs," McNatton said. "And they're proud of them. There's a lot of pride with Mopar, Ford and Chevy and we always have a big turnout on those days. I see new vehicles I've never seen before every month. We've had some good turnouts when it doesn't rain."
The cruise-in is on Second Street from Daviess to Frederica streets -- and on side streets in that area -- from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
