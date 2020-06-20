The pandemic quarantine had reached its peak. It was the perfect moment, and I seized upon it.
Finally! My kids were so bored, so desperate for something to do that they would eagerly accept my invitation to participate in Mom’s Historic Scavenger Hunt of Downtown Owensboro.
This was not a new idea.
I’d been suggesting this for years — years! — but every invitation was met only with responses ranging from the classic eye-roll to the always-popular “NO.”
But now the time was right. I suggested a date, and my kids pounced upon it. We picked a pretty day, I handed out the lists of clues and they scattered out across the streets and sidewalks of their hometown.
Coming up with the clues was not difficult for me. Like I said, I’ve had this idea in mind for years, so already had a long list of sites in my mind. In fact, the truth is, I’ve been trying to get this activity going for so many years, some of the things I would like to have included on the scavenger hunt aren’t even there anymore.
I had narrowed my list down to 13 items, each worth one point, with a “bonus” question attached to each for a total possible score of 26. I tried to include items that would range from the obscure to the obvious.
As it turned out, apparently nothing is “obvious” to my kids.
Not only did one team not know whose bust stands on the Courthouse lawn (answer: Wendell Ford) … they didn’t even know what a bust is.
I weep.
But by the end of the day, both teams had learned that the Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits building once housed the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (although only one team correctly answered the bonus question about the symbol representing the IOOF — three interlocked chain links).
And everyone got the name of the soft drink that is “delicious and refreshing … relieves fatigue .. and is sold everywhere” (Coca-Cola, as advertised on the faded vintage mural), plus the bonus question asking how much it cost (five cents).
Only one team knew the store opened by Thomas Andriakos in 1959 is still in business (Andria’s Candies) but nobody knew which of their candies my grandmother stashed in the drawer of her desk where she worked as an elementary school principal. (Answer: Bourbon balls.)
Another question asked what year the statue of the Confederate soldier was erected. One team got it right (1900) — but only by Googling the answer, not by actually walking up to the statue to read the engraving on the back. The other team guessed 1968.
Really, kids?
One team found the clue to correctly answer the question about which newspaper was in the location now occupied by Simply Chic (the Owensboro Inquirer, before its merger with the Owensboro Messenger). One team didn’t even bother to try to guess how old I was or what year I started working at the M-I (answer: age 17, 1975). Their explanation: “It wasn’t on Google.”
But everyone earned a point by providing the name of the dog who inspired George Graham Vest’s moving “Tribute to the Dog” — Old Drum. By the way, if you have not read the entire text of that eulogy, take a moment to look it up. Sometimes Google is good.
The winning team finished with a total of 14 points; the losers had 12 1/2 points — the half-point being awarded (grudgingly, I admit) for their response to a question asking for the call letters of either of the two Evansville television news stations who have offices in downtown Owensboro. (For the record, “14” is not a call letter.)
Although the final scores were low, I was thrilled. Both teams won fabulous prizes, which I happily bestowed along with much praise for their participation and effort.
Now that things are starting to open up
again, with more options and opportunities for activities, I was not surprised when my offer to host another scavenger hunt was met with eyerolls and a firm “NO.”
But that’s all right.
We had fun in a safe, socially distanced kind of way. My kids and grandkids all learned something.
And I learned something too: Sometimes you just have to search for ways to keep your family together … even when you are apart.
